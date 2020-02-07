Dansk, Wolves Blank Moose
February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Oscar Dansk stopped all 25 shots he faced to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 2-0 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at Bell MTS Place.
Dansk produced his third shutout of the year for the Wolves (23-21-3-2) while improving his record to 13-1-2 since the start of December. Forwards Gage Quinney and Tye McGinn scored for Chicago.
The Wolves seized the lead on Quinney's power-play goal at 13:29 of the first. Quinney accepted a perimeter pass from Dylan Coghlan, strolled to the left faceoff dot and whistled a wrister into the top left corner as Valentin Zykov blocked goaltender Mikhail Berdin's view.
Dansk started on consecutive nights for just the second time this season, but showed no signs of weariness. The 25-year-old Stockholm, Sweden, native was challenged several times, particularly during the third period, and he delivered multiple highlight-reel saves. That included using his glove to rob forward Brent Pedersen at point-blank range with 10:28 left in regulation - leaving Pedersen to mutter oaths under his breath.
Manitoba (22-28-0-0) pulled Berdin with 1:45 to go in search of the tying goal, but the move backfired as McGinn notched an empty-net goal with 1:24 to play. Quinney had an open look from long range, but shared the puck with McGinn to set up the easier tally.
Berdin (18-19-0) finished with 22 saves.
The Wolves return to Allstate Arena at 7 p. m. Thursday against the Milwaukee Admirals. They also host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and the Cleveland Monsters at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. For tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
