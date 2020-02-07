Checkers too Much for Wolf Pack, 6-0

February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





Charlotte, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack fell back into a tie with the Hershey Bears for first place in the AHL's Atlantic Division Friday night, after a 6-0 loss to the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum, in the first of back-to-back games between the two teams in Charlotte.

The Wolf Pack, who have won a franchise-record 12 consecutive home games, are now 0-4-2-0 in their last six road contests. Hartford fell to 27-11-4-5 on the year (63 pts.) on the season, and Hershey won 3-0 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, to improve to 29-15-2-3.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 17 shots in the Charlotte net to get the shutout on Friday, and defenseman Oliwer Kaski had a goal and two assists. Gustav Forsling, Morgan Geekie, Janne Kuokkanen and David Gust all had a goal and an assist apiece for the Checkers, and Julien Gauthier also scored.

Charlotte outshot the Wolf Pack by a combined margin of 29-12 in the first two periods, and took control of the game with three goals in the opening frame.

Forsling started the scoring at 9:13, and then helped set up Geekie for his 16th goal of the season 3:09 later, at 12:22. Then, with the Wolf Pack's Darren Raddysh in the penalty box for roughing, Kuokkanen extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play strike with 48 seconds left in the period.

The Checkers widened the margin to 4-0 at 10:41 of the second period, as Gauthier scored his 23rd of the season, and Gust made it 5-0 with 1:47 on the second-period clock.

Kaski completed the scoring at 16:37 of the third, assisted by Kuokkanen and Steven Lorentz.

The Wolf Pack and Checkers tangle again at Bojangles' Coliseum Saturday night, with faceoff at 6:00.

The Wolf Pack's next home game is this Wednesday night, February 12 vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Faceoff is 7:00, and that is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and one large popcorn, all for just $40.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (860) 722-9425. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Hartford Wolf Pack 0 at Charlotte Checkers 6

Friday - Bojangles' Coliseum

Hartford 0 0 0 - 0

Charlotte 3 2 1 - 6

1st Period-1, Charlotte, Forsling 7 (Priskie, Lorentz), 9:13. 2, Charlotte, Geekie 16 (Forsling, Gust), 12:22. 3, Charlotte, Kuokkanen 10 (Kaski, Geekie), 19:12 (PP). Penalties-Hajek Hfd (tripping), 3:32; Luostarinen Cha (hooking), 5:18; Raddysh Hfd (roughing), 18:06.

2nd Period-4, Charlotte, Gauthier 23 (McCormick, Luostarinen), 10:41. 5, Charlotte, Gust 9 (Claesson, Kaski), 18:13. Penalties-served by Kravtsov Hfd (bench minor - too many men), 0:39; Geekie Cha (slashing), 2:18; Sheppard Cha (tripping), 19:26.

3rd Period-6, Charlotte, Kaski 9 (Kuokkanen, Lorentz), 16:37. Penalties-Forsling Cha (delay of game), 0:05.

Shots on Goal-Hartford 8-4-5-17. Charlotte 17-12-9-38.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 0 / 4; Charlotte 1 / 3.

Goalies-Hartford, Huska 10-6-5 (38 shots-32 saves). Charlotte, Nedeljkovic 14-9-1 (17 shots-17 saves).

A-6,823

Referees-Dan Kelly (45), Jonathon Sitarski (23).

Linesmen-Julien Fournier (56), Sean D'Loughy (95).

American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2020

