Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM

February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears begin three games in three consecutive nights with a 7:05 PM road contest against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It's the eighth of 12 meetings between the Bears and Baby Pens in 2019-20.

Hershey Bears (28-15-2-3) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (24-16-3-5)

February 7, 2020 | 7:05 PM | Game #49 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Mitch Dunning (43), Chris Waterstradt (88)

Linesmen: Ryan Knapp (73), Jud Ritter (34)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears seek their first win in February after falling to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-0, last Saturday night at Giant Center. Chris Stewart scored only 4:11 into the contest for Lehigh Valley, and David Kase doubled the Phantoms' lead with a key insurance marker at 17:43 of the third period. Mikhail Vorobyev hit the Bears' vacated net at 18:19 to complete the 3-0 final. More recently, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were in action on Wednesday night and skated to a 2-1 victory over the Binghamton Devils at Mohegan Sun Arena. David Warsofsky scored both Pens goals on the power play in the first and third frames, and Casey DeSmith made 22 stops on 23 shots for the win in goal.

COPS CRUISING:

Pheonix Copley has secured a victory for the Chocolate and White in 10 of his last 11 starts dating back to Dec. 1 versus Hartford. In his last 11 starts, the North Pole, Alaska native has yielded two goals or less in eight appearances. Copley has squared off against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton four times this season and shows a 3-0-1 record with a 0.95 goals against average, .965 save percentage, and one shutout. The shutout occurred on Nov. 13 after being outdueled by Casey DeSmith in a 1-0 shootout decision for the Penguins.

PESKY PENS:

The Penguins enter tonight's game as one of the hottest teams in the AHL with points in eight consecutive games (6-0-0-2) dating back to Jan. 18. In the current stretch, blueliner David Warsofsky has led the charge with nine points (four goals, five assists). Cole Cassels leads forwards with eight points (two goals, six assists). In the goaltending department, Casey DeSmith is 5-0-0 during the eight game point streak with a 2.13 goals against average and .923 save percentage.

THROUGH TWO-THIRDS:

With 48 games played, Hershey is nearly two-thirds of the way through the 2019-20 campaign. With a record of 28-15-2-3, the Bears sit at 61 points, 2nd in the Atlantic Division and trailing 1st place Hartford by two points. The last time Hershey had a better record through 48 games came during the 2014-15 campaign. The Chocolate and White were 28-13-5-2 that year through 49 contests, good for sole possession of 1st in the East Division with 63 points. Through 48 games last season, Hershey was 23-20-0-3, sitting in 5th place in the Atlantic with 53 points.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.