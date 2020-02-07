Englund Recalled by Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Andreas Englund from the Belleville Senators.

The Swedish blueliner has played 12 games for Ottawa this season tallying two assists. He's also suited up in 20 games for Belleville. His 157 games are the most played in team history.

Belleville is in action tonight when they host the Marlies. Less than 300 tickets are available.

