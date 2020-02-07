Englund Recalled by Ottawa
February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Andreas Englund from the Belleville Senators.
The Swedish blueliner has played 12 games for Ottawa this season tallying two assists. He's also suited up in 20 games for Belleville. His 157 games are the most played in team history.
Belleville is in action tonight when they host the Marlies. Less than 300 tickets are available.
Check out the Belleville Senators Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2020
- Battle of Ontario Resumes Tonight in Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Englund Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Painting with a Purpose February 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Myles Powell Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, February 7 - Belleville Senators
- Game 44 Preview: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Edge Chicago, 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Englund Recalled by Ottawa
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, February 7
- Five Memorable Games at CAA Arena
- Sens Collect Two Points in Toronto
- Battle of Ontario Set to Heat Up