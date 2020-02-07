Anaheim Ducks Recall Sherwood, Reassign Sprong to San Diego

February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Kiefer Sherwood from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have reassigned right wing Daniel Sprong to San Diego.

Sherwood, 24 (3/31/95), owns 6-6=12 points with a +1 rating and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 NHL games with the Ducks. The 6-0, 194-pound forward earned his first career NHL point (assist) in his NHL debut Oct. 3, 2018 at San Jose and scored his first career NHL goal Oct. 13, 2018 at Dallas. Signed as a free agent Mar. 19, 2018, Sherwood collected 14-7=21 points with a +4 rating and six PIM in 30 contests with San Diego this season. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Sherwood ranked second among Gulls leaders in goals, co-led in shorthanded goals (3) and ranked third in points-per-game (0.70) at the time of his recall.

Sprong, 22 (3/17/97), recorded 1-1=2 points in eight games with Anaheim this season. Acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for Marcus Pettersson Dec. 3, 2018, Sprong has earned 9-15=24 points in 31 games with the Gulls in 2019-20. Sprong returns to San Diego co-leading the club in assists and leading in shots on goal (98). The 5-11, 191-pound forward also ranks second in points-per-game (0.77) and tied for second in points.

