Battle of Ontario Resumes Tonight in Belleville

The Toronto Marlies are kicking off the weekend on the road tonight as the Battle of Ontario returns to Belleville.

The Battle is heating up as tonight's game marks the second meeting between these division rivals this week, and second of four meetings this month. The 12-game regular season series is now even 3-3 after Belleville picked up a 3-1 win over the Marlies on Tuesday. The Senators continue to be hot and are coming into tonight's game riding a five-game win streak. Following Tuesday's win, the Senators became the second team in the league to reach the 30 win mark. They remain in first place in the North Division and second in the league with 64 points.

The Marlies continue to struggle to find consistency and currently sit three points shy of a playoff spot. When asked about the Marlies placement in the overall standings following Tuesday's game, head coach Greg Moore commented "if we're still looking back at the last four games before tonight, like I had mentioned in previous interviews, we're starting to build a lot more consistency in our 5-on-5 play. I had mentioned prior as well that special teams had plagued us a little bit, tonight was a part of that again. There's still positives to build on. It doesn't happen overnight, we're going to keep going."

With important points on the line this weekend, the Marlies will be looking to build on those positives as they get set for a trio of divisional games. Following tonight's game, they'll face Rochester and Laval, two teams they're chasing in the North Division standings.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM tonight on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for live updates.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

22-19-3-2 Overall Record 30-14-3-1

3-3-0-0 Head To Head 3-3-0-0

0-2-0-0 Streak 5-0-0-0

151 Goals For 177

151 Goals Against 144

20.9% Power Play Percentage 19.4%

76.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 79.9%

K. Agostino (21) Leading Goal Scorer J. Norris (24)

P. Aberg (35) Leading Points Scorer J. Norris (46)

K. Kaskisuo (12) Wins Leader F. Gustavsson (12)

