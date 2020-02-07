Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, February 7

The set-up

The Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies will do battle for the second time this week tonight at CAA Arena.

The Senators (30-14-3-1) grabbed a 3-1 win in Toronto Tuesday night to secure its 20th road win of the season in just its 26th road game. They also became just the second AHL team this season to reach the 30-win mark (Milwaukee). The Sens currently hold a four-point lead on Rochester for the North Division lead.

The Marlies (22-19-3-2) open a 3-in-3 tonight in Belleville and currently sit three points behind Laval for the final playoff spot in the North Division.

Despite its astonishing road record, the Sens are just 10-10-1-1 at home. The Marlies are 8-11-3-2 on the road.

Roster notes

No changes for the Senators since Tuesday night. JC Beaudin is close to a return for the Sens as he took warmups Tuesday but his status for tonight is still not determined.

No word on whether Joey Daccord or Filip Gustavsson will start in goal for the Senators.

Jonathan Davidsson and Max Veronneau are out for the Senators.

Previous history

After Tuesday's win, the Sens are 3-3 against the Marlies this season. Belleville is 14-13-1-2 all-time in the Battle of Ontario.

Who to watch

Rudolfs Balcers buried two goals Tuesday night to take his season total to 13. The AHL All-Star has 30 points in 26 games this year with Belleville.

Russian forward Egor Korshkov has 11 goals in his first season in North America. He's tallied 18 points in 30 games this year.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates. Tickets are available.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

