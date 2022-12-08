Texas Stars Donate 613 Pounds of Food to Central Texas Food Bank

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, donated 613 pounds of food to the Central Texas Food Bank from the team's Holiday Food Drive, sponsored by H-E-B.

Fans were encouraged to donate nonperishable food items at the Stars' home games Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, when the team played the Manitoba Moose at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Fans who donated received discounted tickets to a future Texas Stars game.

Players Rhett Gardner and Ryan Shea helped promote and kick off the Holiday Food Drive by visiting the H-E-B in Georgetown, Texas, and the Texas Stars Foundation purchased over $500 in nonperishable food items. Following the two games that weekend, Ringo, the Texas Stars mascot delivered all the donated food to the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin.

