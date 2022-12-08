Toronto Marlies Visit Syracuse Crunch in Friday Night Matchup
December 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies head back on the road to visit the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night in a Divisional matchup. The two teams last met on December 3rd where the Marlies lost 3-1, falling to 2-2-0-0 against the Crunch this season.
Toronto is heading into Friday's game with a 4-2 loss to Belleville on Wednesday night, while Syracuse is coming off a 5-1 win over Rochester. Both teams have won two of their last five games. Currently, the Marlies sit in first place in the North Division, while the Crunch are in fourth.
Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Joey Anderson who has 19 points (11G,8A) in 21 games, and Logan Shaw who is tied for fifth in points (8-1 7 -25) in the league. On the Crunch side, Darren Raddysh leads the way with 28 points (8G,20A), and Simon Ryfors leads the team in goals with 11.
Puck drop is 7:00pm on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2022
- Toronto Marlies Visit Syracuse Crunch in Friday Night Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Acquire David Cotton from Coachella Valley - San Diego Gulls
- Rookie F Matt Rempe Brings Size, Edge to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Manitoba Moose Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- York Recalled, Zamula Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Stars Donate 613 Pounds of Food to Central Texas Food Bank - Texas Stars
- Forward Sampo Ranta Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Family-Friendly Event Features Carnival, Games, Street Hockey, Photos with Santa & Fuego, Live Music and More - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- T-Birds Raise $10,000 in Donations to Cancer Charities - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Recall Alex Lyon, Assign Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: December 9 & 10 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Iowa Wild Recalls Murphy from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Blackout Cancer Night Is Saturday; Great Seats Are Just $12 - Bakersfield Condors
- Flames Recall Matthew Phillips - Calgary Wranglers
- Griffins Set for Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Launch Annual Shut out Hunger Food Drive - Manitoba Moose
- Reign Fall To Silver Knights - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Ontario Reign, 3-1, On The Road - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Visit Syracuse Crunch in Friday Night Matchup
- Toronto Marlies Announce 10th Captain in Franchise History
- Toronto Marlies Host Belleville Senators in Battle of Ontario
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Weekend with Battle against Belleville
- Toronto Marlies Host Syracuse Crunch in North Division Battle