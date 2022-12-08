Toronto Marlies Visit Syracuse Crunch in Friday Night Matchup

December 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies head back on the road to visit the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night in a Divisional matchup. The two teams last met on December 3rd where the Marlies lost 3-1, falling to 2-2-0-0 against the Crunch this season.

Toronto is heading into Friday's game with a 4-2 loss to Belleville on Wednesday night, while Syracuse is coming off a 5-1 win over Rochester. Both teams have won two of their last five games. Currently, the Marlies sit in first place in the North Division, while the Crunch are in fourth.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Joey Anderson who has 19 points (11G,8A) in 21 games, and Logan Shaw who is tied for fifth in points (8-1 7 -25) in the league. On the Crunch side, Darren Raddysh leads the way with 28 points (8G,20A), and Simon Ryfors leads the team in goals with 11.

Puck drop is 7:00pm on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.