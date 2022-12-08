Blackout Cancer Night Is Saturday; Great Seats Are Just $12

Join the fight with the Condors Saturday at 7 p.m. on Blackout Cancer Night presented by Eyewitness News, 98.5 The Fox, and Dignity Health. Here are four things you need to know for the game:

The Condors will wear specialty Blackout Cancer jerseys for a charity auction. Six jerseys will be auctioned live in arena including Brad Malone, Philip Broberg, Olivier Rodrigue, Xavier Bourgault, Vincent Desharnais, and Colonel Claw'd. The remaining jerseys are available for bids (auction ends Monday, Dec. 19)

Fans can purchase specialty Blackout Cancer Stainless Steel Hydroflasks for just $5 each at this game only

The Golden Ticket raffle for the #11 James Hamblin jersey is underway with the drawing on Saturday. Anyone, anywhere can win, Tickets are just $30 and only 100 are sold. Click here to buy yours.

Condors alum Liam Huculak will be honored with the ceremonial first puck drop as part of the team's continued celebration of 25 years.

