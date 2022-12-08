San Diego Gulls Acquire David Cotton from Coachella Valley

December 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has acquired center David Cotton from the Coachella Valley Firebirds in exchange for future considerations.

Cotton, 25 (7/9/97), went scoreless in two games with Coachella Valley this season. In 83 career AHL games with the Coachella Valley and the Chicago Wolves, the center collected 21-16=37 points and 39 penalty minutes (PIM) with a +12 rating from 2020-22. He was a member of the Calder Cup winning Wolves last season, recording 7-9=16 with 21 PIM and a +4 in a career-high 55 regular season games.

The Parker, Texas native spent four seasons with Boston College, serving as the team's captain during the 2019-20 campaign. Cotton posted 57-70=127 points with 104 PIM and a +25 rating in 148 career NCAA games. The 2015 sixth-round selection of the Carolina Hurricanes (#169 overall) was a Hockey East champion in 2017-18, recording 9-19( points with 22 PIM and a +8 rating in 39 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.