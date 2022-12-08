San Diego Gulls Acquire David Cotton from Coachella Valley
December 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has acquired center David Cotton from the Coachella Valley Firebirds in exchange for future considerations.
Cotton, 25 (7/9/97), went scoreless in two games with Coachella Valley this season. In 83 career AHL games with the Coachella Valley and the Chicago Wolves, the center collected 21-16=37 points and 39 penalty minutes (PIM) with a +12 rating from 2020-22. He was a member of the Calder Cup winning Wolves last season, recording 7-9=16 with 21 PIM and a +4 in a career-high 55 regular season games.
The Parker, Texas native spent four seasons with Boston College, serving as the team's captain during the 2019-20 campaign. Cotton posted 57-70=127 points with 104 PIM and a +25 rating in 148 career NCAA games. The 2015 sixth-round selection of the Carolina Hurricanes (#169 overall) was a Hockey East champion in 2017-18, recording 9-19( points with 22 PIM and a +8 rating in 39 games.
