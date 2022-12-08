Griffins Set for Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Night

Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal

Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Night presented by Fox Motors

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Night: Come celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame with the Griffins.

Calendar Giveaway: Thanks to Fox Motors, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Griffins calendar.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stand while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

