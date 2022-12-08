Moose Launch Annual Shut out Hunger Food Drive

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the launch of its eighth annual Shut Out Hunger food drive, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of Harvest Manitoba.

This year's food drive begins today, Thursday, December 8, and runs through Thursday, December 29. Manitobans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items at participating Red River Co-op Food Stores. Specialized food hampers can also be purchased at Red River Co-op locations for $10.

Participating locations include:

Grant Park Food Store, 1120 Grant Ave.

Seasons, 755 Sterling Lyon Pwky.

Southdale Food Store, 77 Vermillion Rd.

St. Norbert Food Store, 3477 Pembina Highway

St. Vital Food Store, 850 Dakota St.

The Moose will also hold in-store events at two Red River Co-op locations on Thursday, December 29th. Mascot Mick E. Moose will be present at Southdale Food Store (77 Vermillion Rd.) from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the St. Vital Food Store (850 Dakota St.) from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In addition, the Moose will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items at the game on Friday, December 30 on behalf of Harvest Manitoba.

Harvest Manitoba's most-needed items of 2022 include:

Canned Tuna/Chicken

Canned Vegatables

Canned Fruit

Soups

Peanut Butter

Pasta/Pasta Sauce

You can also donate directly to Harvest Manitoba.

Additionally, at the Shut Out Hunger game, fans who donate or purchase hampers going towards donation will be able to scan a QR Code in order to enter a draw to win an autographed Manitoba Moose jersey or four tickets to a 2022-23 regular season game.

The Moose will host their annual Shut Out Hunger game on Friday, December 30 when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to the Moose Shut Out Hunger game are available.

