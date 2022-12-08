Flames Recall Matthew Phillips
December 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - Calgary Flames General Manager Brad Treliving announced today the recall of forward Matthew Phillips from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Phillips, a native of Calgary, Alberta, has played in all 20 games for the Wranglers this season and is the AHL's leading scorer with 15 goals and 15 assists for 30 points. Phillips scored 18 points in November and was named as the AHL Player of the Month.
MATTHEW PHILLIPS - CENTRE
BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: April 6, 1998
HEIGHT: 5'8" WEIGHT: 150 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
DRAFTED: CGY - 6th round (166th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft
