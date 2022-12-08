Forward Sampo Ranta Reassigned to Colorado Eagles
December 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Sampo Ranta has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Ranta has posted three goals and three assists in 14 AHL games with Colorado this season and has also appeared in five NHL contests with the Avalanche.
The 22-year-old has skated in 15 career regular season NHL games, as well as two Stanley Cup Playoff contests, all with the Avalanche. In 66 career AHL games, Ranta has generated 13 goals and 13 assists.
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, December 9th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
