Family-Friendly Event Features Carnival, Games, Street Hockey, Photos with Santa & Fuego, Live Music and More

December 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) are ready to #IgniteTheSeason at Acrisure Arena! Fans are invited to join the home team for two days of pre-game fun at Firebirds Fan Fest presented by Toyota on Saturday, December 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 18 from 2 p.m. until puck drop at 6 p.m.

The family-friendly FREE event will take place on the Plaza at Acrisure Arena and feature live entertainment from Lisa Lynn and the Broken Hallelujahs (Saturday) and Barry Minniefield (Sunday) along with carnival games with prizes, activities for kids including face painting, balloon artists, street hockey, a visit from Santa Claus, photos and fun with Fuego, Toys for Tots collection, trivia and prizes hosted by Firebirds Weekly host Gino LaMont and Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr, promotional teams from all eight Alpha Media radio stations, including the Firebirds flagship station The Eagle 106.9 FM with select radio remote broadcasts,sampling of the new Firebirds-branded buzzbox drink, special discounts on Firebirds merchandise and much more!

Fans will have the opportunity to sign a Welcome Home banner for the Firebirds as well as get a sneak preview inside of Acrisure Arena to see home ice before the historic home opening game on Sunday, December 18. Sunday's events, which begin at 2 p.m., will also include a special red carpet arrival with players and coaches, opening day giveaways and more!

Individual game tickets for the Coachella Valley Firebirds' inaugural season at the new Acrisure Arena, including the home opener against the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, December 18 at 6 p.m., are on sale now at cvfirebirds.com.

Inaugural season ticket packages and individual tickets for all 2022-2023 home games are on sale now. For more information and to purchase season tickets for the inaugural season, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.â¯

The Firebirds home opener will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.