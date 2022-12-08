Panthers Recall Alex Lyon, Assign Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte

The Panthers announced today that they have recalled goalie Alex Lyon and assigned forward Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte.

This marks the first recall of the season for the 30-year-old netminder.

Lyon is 6-5-1 in 12 appearances this season for the Checkers, posting a 2.80 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

The Minnesota native - who won a Calder Cup with Chicago last season - has logged 24 NHL games over his career, most recently appearing in two contests for Carolina in 2021-22.

The Panthers are kicking off a busy stretch of playing every other day for a week starting with a Thursday matchup against Detroit, while the Checkers are in Pennsylvania for a pair of games against Lehigh Valley this weekend.

