Reign Fall To Silver Knights

December 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Nate Thompson in action

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Nate Thompson in action(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: The Henderson Silver Knights (7-15-0-1) used two shorthanded goals to get past the Ontario Reign (12-7-0-1) Wednesday night at Toyota Arena by a 3-1 score. Cal Petersen made the start for Ontario and kept his team in the game, stopping 26 shots in a losing effort.

The lone goal for the Reign came from captain TJ Tynan on the power play late in the third period. Henderson's Laurent Brossoit earned the first star on the night, keeping Ontario off the scoreboard until the final minutes with 30 saves.

Three Stars -

1. Laurent Brossoit (HSK)

2. Cal Petersen (ONT)

3. Gage Quinney (HSK)

W: Laurent Brossoit

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Friday, December 9, 2022 at Tucson | 7:00 PM PST | Tucson Convention Center

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.