T-Birds Raise $10,000 in Donations to Cancer Charities

December 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that, through the T-Birds Foundation, they have donated $10,000 to cancer charities as a result of proceeds from the club's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 19.

A total of $5,000 will be presented to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada through the proceeds generated through both donations and sales of Bitsy's Army merchandise. Thunderbirds & Blues forward Will Bitten and the T-Birds re-booted Bitten's charitable efforts, which were inspired by the seven-year battle against brain cancer endured by Martin Piché, the cousin of the Springfield winger. Tragically, Piché passed away in January 2021 at the age of 31.

In addition, a total of $5,000 will be donated across a number of local cancer charities in Western Mass, including Baystate Children's Hospital, Sister Caritas Cancer Center, CHD's Cancer House of Hope, and Survivor Journeys.

"We are grateful to have some of the most generous fans in the American Hockey League," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Hockey Fights Cancer Night once again showed just how united our entire community is in the battle against cancer, and their heartfelt support of Will and the entire Bitsy's Army cause made this one of the most meaningful nights in our team's history."

Representatives from the Thunderbirds will present checks to the local beneficiaries in the days to follow. Fans who could not attend Hockey Fights Cancer Night can still contribute to Bitsy's Army.

Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.