Series Preview vs. Colorado: December 9 & 10

December 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Puck drop for both games is set for 6:05 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson stands ninth in the Pacific Division. Through their first 23 games of the season, the Silver Knights are 7-15-0-1.

Sheldon Rempal (6G, 9A) leads the team in scoring with 15 points. Gage Quinney (6G, 8A)and Byron Froese (3G, 11A) are tied for second, each with 14 points. Froese has totaled five points in the last five games.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has played in 11 games. He holds a GAA of 3.03 and a save percentage of 0.902. In his most recent start on Nov. 27, against the San Diego Gulls, he allowed two goals against, stopping 32 shots.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has played in nine games. He holds a GAA of 3.06 and a save percentage of 0.894. In his most recent start on Dec. 7, against the Ontario Reign, he allowed one goal against, stopping 30 shots and earning first star of the night.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Eagles sit first in the Pacific Division with 22 games played. Through those 22 games, they are 15-6-1-0.

Brad Hunt leads the scoring for Colorado with 20 points (6G, 14A) this season. He also leads the team in goals among active players. Charles Hudon, who leads all Eagles players in goals, is currently called up to the Colorado Avalanche.

Justus Annunen has played 11 games for Colorado. He holds a GAA of 2.54 and a save percentage of 0.917. The other half of the Eagles' goaltending tandem, Jonas Johansson, holds a GAA of 2.02 and a save percentage of 0.932.

LAST TIME AROUND

Henderson last faced the Eagles on Fri, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 in a two game home series. On October 28, they fell, 3-2. They won the second contest 4-2. Sheldon Rempal led Henderson's offense, scoring two goals on the night. Jonas Rondbjerg, currently called up to the Golden Knights, recorded a goal and an assist. Brendan Brisson also scored for the Silver Knights, while Jiri Patera turned aside 20 of 22 shots.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Ontario Reign, 3-1, on the road. Gage Quinney scored two goals, and both he and Kaeden Korczak tallied shorthanded goals for the Silver Knights on an excellent penalty kill. Henderson goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 30 of 31 shots.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Sheldon Rempal: 15 (6G, 9A)

Gage Quinney: 14 (7G, 7A)

Byron Froese: 14 (3G, 11A)

Sakari Manninen: 12 (2G, 10A)

Pavel Dorofeyev: 7 (4G, 3A)

VIEWING INFORMATION

Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10: Watch on AHL TV with subscription or listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.