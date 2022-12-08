York Recalled, Zamula Returns

Lehigh Valley - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Cam York from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and have assigned defenseman Egor Zamula from Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley.

York, 21, is second on the Phantoms in scoring with 3-10-13 in 18 games with the Phantoms this season. He had an overtime winner at Laval on November 5 and then scored another winning goal against the Rocket one week later at PPL Center in the third period. He has played in 33 games with Philadelphia scoring 3-7-10 while also suiting up in 62 games with the Phantoms where he has scored 7-23-30 in his career.

The first-round selection of the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Draft was taken 14th overall. The Anaheim, California native won a gold medal with the USA World Juniors team in 2020 and was Big 10 Defenseman of the Year at the University of Michigan prior to joining the Phantoms a few days later.

Zamula, 22, played in two Phantoms games November 25 and 26 in his first games of the season with Lehigh Valley. He has also played in 11 games with the Flyers in the 2022-23 campaign recording two assists. In his career, Zamula has played in 23 career games with Philadelphia beginning with his NHL debut on April 27, 2021 at the New Jersey Devils.

The 6'3â³ tall free agent acquisition from the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL played in 58 games with the Phantoms last year scoring four goals with 25 assists for 29 points. He has played in 85 career games with Lehigh Valley over two seasons scoring 4-31-35.

Last year, Zamula scored his first career pro goal on November 7, 2021 at Charlotte and later in the season had an extra-attacker tying goal with just 16.1 seconds left on January 5, 2022 at Hershey after which he was recalled to the Flyers the next day.

The Phantoms are back in action this weekend with a pair of games against the Charlotte Checkers. Friday is Berks $1 Hot Dog Night and Saturday is a Phantoms Hat giveaway presented by Service Electric.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, December 9 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Saturday, December 10 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Friday, December 16 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, December 17 (7:05) vs. PROVIDENCE BRUINS

Sunday, December 18 (5:00) at Hershey Bears

