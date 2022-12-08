Silver Knights Triumph Over Ontario Reign, 3-1, On The Road

December 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Ontario Reign, 3-1 at Toyota Arena on Wednesday evening. Gage Quinney scored two goals, and both he and Kaeden Korczak tallied points while shorthanded.

Quinney opened the scoring at 7:03 in the first period. Sheldon Rempal carried the puck down the ice on a 2-on-1 breakaway, and Quinney buried the one-timer to give the Silver Knights an early lead.

The second period remained scoreless for both teams, with both goaltenders making strong saves.

Korczak scored just over a minute in the third period, also shorthanded. It marks his first goal of the season.

Quinney scored his second of the night late in the third, notching an empty net goal, securing them a 3-1 victory.

Henderson goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 31 of 30 shots for a .967 save percentage on the evening.

The Silver Knights will continue their season away on Friday, Dec. 9, in Colorado. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. PT, and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or on AHL TV with subscription.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.