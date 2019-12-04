Texas Soars Past Milwaukee with 5-1 Victory

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, snapped the Milwaukee Admirals 13-game win streak with a lopsided 5-1 victory on Tuesday night. Texas net five unanswered goals, scored by five separate players, to stun Milwaukee in the win.

The teams exchanged a scoreless first period before Milwaukee opened scoring in the second. In the eventless opening frame, the Stars fired eight shots at Admirals goaltender Troy Grosenick while Milwaukee pressured Jake Oettinger with 11 shots on goal.

Milwaukee's Yakov Trenin opened scoring on the power play with his third goal in two games as he cleaned up Matt Donovan's shot that hit the post. However, three minutes later, the Stars ignited what would be an explosive second period with a power play goal of their own. Gavin Bayreuther controlled the puck at the blue line and dished it to Jason Robertson who was ready to slap a shot on goal from the left circle that trickled through the legs of Grosenick. Moments later, Caamano and Rhett Gardner teamed up for the tie-breaking goal. Caamano grabbed ahold of the puck on an Admirals turnover and carried it into the zone to the right of the net with Gardner alongside. Caamano dished out a perfect pass and Gardner finished it off with a quick redirection in front of Grosenick.

Texas kept momentum on their side as Joel L'Esperance tallied another. Joseph Cecconi and Anthony Louis worked to get the puck out of the offensive zone and onto the stick of L'Esperance to create a 2-on-1. L'Esperance kept control and faced Grosenick one-on-one, going off the right post and in to extend the Stars lead to 3-1.

The Admirals then took a timeout to regroup, but the Stars continued to push. With just three minutes until the intermission, Adam Mascherin tallied his third of the season. Robertson grabbed the puck from behind the goal as L'Esperance, who previously had control, was slammed against the boards. The rookie then made a smooth pass to Mascherin, allowing him to rip a shot over Grosenick's shoulder.

As icing on the cake, Texas net an additional goal in the third to up the final score to 5-1. Joel Kiviranta carried the puck into the zone and to the left circle before making a cross-ice pass to Michael Mersch who got a goal past Grosenick from his knees. The goal capped off a run for Texas that featured five goals on five consecutive shots on goal.

Each team had luck on the man advantage. The Admirals scored their lone goal on their first of three power plays while Texas also converted on one-of-four opportunities. Oettinger dazzled in net as he stopped a career-high 39 shots to earn the win.

The Stars hit the road this weekend, returning to the Eastern Conference to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. Fans can tune in for puck drop at 6:05 p.m. CT both nights on AHLTV or listen live by going to TexasStars.com.

