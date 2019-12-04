Ottawa Reassigns Chlapik to Belleville
December 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Filip Chlapik to the Belleville Senators.
Chlapik has played 18 games for Ottawa this season where he has two goals and five points.
The Czech native has also lined up six times for Belleville where he has one goal.
Belleville is back in action Friday night when they host Cleveland. Tickets are available.
