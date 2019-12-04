Kyrou's Hat Trick Leads Rampage Past Wild
December 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
Jordan Kyrou of the San Antonio Rampage (right) celebrates hat trick goal
(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Darren Abate)
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jordan Kyrou recorded his first career hat trick and Evan Polei netted his first goal of the season, as the San Antonio Rampage (10-7-7) skated to a 5-1 win over the Iowa Wild (12-7-4) on Wednesday at the AT&T Center.
Kyrou is the first Rampage player to record a hat trick since Sammy Blais scored three goals against the Ontario Reign on Mar. 11, 2018.
The Rampage opened the scoring for the sixth consecutive game when Niko Mikkola wired a wrist shot from the right circle that ticked off of Kyrou and past Iowa goaltender Dereck Baribeau at 5:01 of the first period. Kyrou's sixth goal of the season made it 1-0 Rampage.
The goal was initially credited to Mikkola, but was changed by the end of the game.
The Wild drew even at 2:35 of the second period when Gerald Mayhew redirected a Brennan Menell wrist shot past Ville Husso for his 13th goal of the year, tying the game 1-1.
Kyrou restored the Rampage lead with his first of two power play goals on the night, beating Baribeau from the right circle at 6:34 of the second period. Kyrou scored again on the power play at 18:27 of the second period, this time beating Baribeau from the left circle for his third of the game and eighth of the season to make it 3-1.
Kyrou is the first Rampage player with multiple power play goals in the same game this season. The Wild entered the game sporting the league's second-ranked penalty kill and had only surrendered nine power play goals all season.
Polei notched his first goal as a member of the Rampage at 12:17 of the third period, deflecting a Joey LaLeggia shot past Baribeau to make it 4-1. Derrick Pouliot would add an empty-net goal for his fifth goal of the year.
LaLeggia and Jake Walman each collected two assists, and Pouliot added an assist for a two-point game.
The Rampage completed their six-game homestand at 3-1-2.
The Rampage head out for a two-game trip to Toronto to face the Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum, their first trip to Toronto since January 2015. Puck-drop on Friday is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, and the game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.
The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.
RAMPAGE STATS:
Goals: Kyrou (6,7,8); Polei (1); Pouliot (5),
Ville Husso: 27 saves on 28 shots
Power Play: 2-for-4
Penalty Kill: 3-for-4
THREE STARS:
1) Jordan Kyrou - SA
2) Joey LaLeggia - SA
3) Jake Walman - SA
