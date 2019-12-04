Canucks Reassign David Pope from Kalamazoo to Utica
December 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the Vancouver Canucks have reassigned forward David Pope from the Kalamazoo Wings to the Comets.
Pope, 25, has six points (4-2-6) in 11 games between the Toledo Walleye and Wings this season. He has also played in 28 career AHL games, tallying three points (2-1-3).
The Edmonton, Alta. native was acquired in a trade between the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings earlier this season.
Additionally, Justin Taylor has been released from his PTO and returned to Kalamazoo. He appeared in seven games with the Comets.
