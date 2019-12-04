Eagles Doubled-Up by Roadrunners, 6-3

TUCSON, AZ. - Colorado outshot Tucson 49-32, including a season-high 21 shots for the Eagles in the third period, but it would not be enough as Colorado fell to the Roadrunners by a final score of 6-3 on Tuesday. Eagles forward Erik Condra notched a goal and an assist in the loss, while defenseman Anton Lindholm and forward A.J. Greer also found the back of the net. Tucson goaltender Ivan Prosvetov was stellar in net, stopping 46 of the 49 shots he faced in the contest.

Colorado would start the contest by outshooting Tucson, 9-2 in the opening 10 minutes of the first period, but it would be the Roadrunners who would hop on the scoreboard first. Forward Brayden Burke would be credited with the game's initial goal when he deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net to put Tucson on top, 1-0 at the 11:39 mark of the opening frame.

As the clock ticked down inside the final minute of the period, the Roadrunners would strike again when forward Hudson Fasching skated to the top of the crease where he would field a pass from behind the net and lift the puck over the left leg pad of Eagles goalie Adam Werner. The tally would stretch Tucson's advantage to 2-0 with just 31 seconds left to play in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Colorado would slice the deficit in half early in the second period when Greer collected a rebound off the leg pad of Prosvetov and slammed the puck into the back of the net. The goal trimmed Tucson's lead to 2-1 just 3:58 into the period.

The Roadrunners would extend their lead back to a pair less than two minutes later when defenseman Cam Dineen took advantage of a screen in the low slot by snapping a wrister from the left point that would elude Werner and give Tucson a 3-1 advantage at the 5:48 mark of the second stanza.

The Eagles would continue to show their resilience, as Lindholm would get the Eagles back within one when he deflected a shot from the point past Prosvetov. The tally was Lindholm's first of the season and cut the Roadrunners edge to 3-2 with 13:26 left to play in the second period.

Again, the momentum would swing back the way of Tucson when a shot from forward Lane Peterson caught a deflection that sent the puck rainbowing into the air before dropping behind Werner and giving the Roadrunners a 4-2 lead at the 16:10 mark of the middle frame.

A power play late in the period would prove valuable for Colorado, as some quick transition into the zone would allow Condra to drive through the right-wing circle before lighting the lamp and cutting Tucson's advantage to 4-3 with only 36 second left in the second 20 minutes of play.

Colorado would unleash a flurry of opportunities in the third period, but it would be Fasching who would cap off an odd-man rush with a goal from the top of the crease that would extend the Roadrunners lead to 5-3 at the 5:09 mark of the period.

The Eagles would pull Werner in favor of the extra attacker in the waning minutes of the contest, but despite a bevy of high-quality chances, the only goal would be produced when Tucson defenseman Kyle Capobianco tucked home an empty-netter to give Tucson the 6-3 lead with 1:16 remaining in the game.

Colorado finished the night 1-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Werner suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 31 shots.

