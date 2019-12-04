Penalties Hurt Monsters in 3-2 Loss to Rocket

December 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







Cleveland Monsters defenseman Adam Clendening (right) vs. the Laval Rocket

(Cleveland Monsters) Cleveland Monsters defenseman Adam Clendening (right) vs. the Laval Rocket(Cleveland Monsters)

LAVAL, QC - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Wednesday night at Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 11-10-1-1 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings with 24 points.

The Rocket took the lead to start the game at 7:34 of the opening period after Alexandre Alain scored a power-play goal. Markus Hannikainen responded with a man-advantage tally for Cleveland at 13:50 with Adam Clendening and Nathan Gerbe adding helpers to send the teams to the first intermission tied at one apiece.

Laval scored two five-on-three power-play goals at 3:24 and 3:48 of the middle frame courtesy of Alex Belzile and Xaiver Ouellet to take a 3-1 lead into the final period. Cleveland mounted a comeback in the third frame with Hannikainen's second power-play marker at 12:27 assisted by Kevin Stenlund and Gerbe, but the Monsters could not tie the game bringing the final score to 3-2.

Matiss Kivlenieks made 27 saves in the loss while Laval's Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 pucks for the win.

The Monsters face off against the Belleville Senators on Friday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Cleveland Record: 11-10-1-1, 7th North Division

Laval Record: 13-9-3-0, 3rd North Division

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.