Penalties Hurt Monsters in 3-2 Loss to Rocket
December 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
LAVAL, QC - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Wednesday night at Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 11-10-1-1 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings with 24 points.
The Rocket took the lead to start the game at 7:34 of the opening period after Alexandre Alain scored a power-play goal. Markus Hannikainen responded with a man-advantage tally for Cleveland at 13:50 with Adam Clendening and Nathan Gerbe adding helpers to send the teams to the first intermission tied at one apiece.
Laval scored two five-on-three power-play goals at 3:24 and 3:48 of the middle frame courtesy of Alex Belzile and Xaiver Ouellet to take a 3-1 lead into the final period. Cleveland mounted a comeback in the third frame with Hannikainen's second power-play marker at 12:27 assisted by Kevin Stenlund and Gerbe, but the Monsters could not tie the game bringing the final score to 3-2.
Matiss Kivlenieks made 27 saves in the loss while Laval's Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 pucks for the win.
The Monsters face off against the Belleville Senators on Friday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Cleveland Record: 11-10-1-1, 7th North Division
Laval Record: 13-9-3-0, 3rd North Division
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters defenseman Adam Clendening (right) vs. the Laval Rocket
