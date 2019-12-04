Flyers Recall F Mikhail Vorobyev

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have recalled forward Mikhail Vorobyev from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Vorobyev, 22, is currently in his third full season playing in North America. In 19 games for Lehigh Valley this season he has totaled 14 points on five goals and nine assists. He recorded a career-high three assists on November 22 against the Charlotte Checkers. Vorobyev ranks second on the Phantoms in both goals and assists this season. He played in 42 games for the Phantoms last year, tallying 26 points on seven goals and 19 assists.

A fourth round pick (#104) by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 NHL draft, Vorobyev has played 6 games for Philadelphia this year and has tallied one assist. He played 15 games for the Flyers last season after making his NHL debut on October 4, 2018 against the Vegas Golden Knights. He scored his first NHL goal in his second game on October 6 against the Colorado Avalanche.

A native of Ufa, Russia, Vorobyev played two seasons in the KHL from 2015-17 before coming over to North America. He totaled 14 points (5G, 9A) in 72 games for Ufa Salavat Yulayev.

