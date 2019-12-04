Rockford Hold off Moose, 4-2

The Manitoba Moose (12-12-0-0) were defeated by the Rockford IceHogs (12-8-0-1) 4-2 on Tuesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The game got off to a busy start as four goals were exchanged between the clubs in the first period. MacKenzie Entwistle started things off for the IceHogs as he scored the first goal of the game on a man advantage just over four minutes into the first. IceHogs netminder Collin Delia got in on the action and notched an assist on Entwistle's tally. Rockford's lead did not last long as 34 seconds later Jansen Harkins sent a slick pass to Seth Griffith who found the back of the net tying the game at 1-1. Midway through the period, Joni Tuulola scored and gave the IceHogs the 2-1 advantage. With 5:12 remaining in the first period, JC Lipon got his own rebound on shot that hit the post and found Skyler McKenzie in front of the net who tied the game 2-2.

The clubs had plenty of opportunities in the second to find the back of the net as five power play opportunities were racked up between the teams. With less than five minutes remaining in the second period, Brandon Hagel scored the eventual game-winner for the IceHogs giving them the 3-2 advantage heading into the third.

The Moose were unable to find the equalizer in the third frame. With 31 seconds remaining in the third period, Nick Moutrey found Manitoba's empty net stamping their 4-2 victory.

Quick Hits

Jansen Harkins is currently on a five-game point streak (1G, 6A)

Harkins currently leads the AHL with 28 points (6G, 22A) in 24 games

Skyler McKenzie is currently on a two-game goal streak (2G)

The Moose return home to take on the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

