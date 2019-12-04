Marlies in Rochester for Midweek Meeting with the Americans

The Toronto Marlies are back in action tonight, making a quick stop in Rochester, New York for a meeting with the Americans.

These north division rivals met less than a week ago when the Marlies edged the Amerks 3-2 in overtime in their first meeting this season. Pontus Aberg potted the overtime winner in that game, and continues to lead the Marlies in points this season. Tanner MacMaster has been on a roll, picking up a point (4-5-9) in each of his last nine games. The Marlies are 7-1-2-1 against North Division opponents this season and 1-0 against the Americans.

The Americans have been buzzing lately and enter tonight's game with an 8-0-1-1 record in their previous 10 contests. Andrew Oglevie leads the Amerks with 16 points (9 goals, 7 assists) through 20 games this season. He'll be looking to keep a seven-game point streak (7-3-10) alive tonight.

An important two points will be up for grabs tonight as only 3 points separate these two teams in the north division standings (Rochester has a game in hand). Puck drops at 7:05 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

15-3-2-1 Overall Record 13-3-2-2

1-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-1-0

1-0-0-0 Streak 8-0-1-1

80 Goals For 67

57 Goals Against 53

22.7% Power Play Percentage 13.8%

78.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 78.2%

K. Agostino (11) Leading Goal Scorer A. Oglevie (9)

P. Aberg (24) Leading Points Scorer A. Oglevie (16)

K. Kaskisuo (8) Wins Leader A. Hammond (6)

