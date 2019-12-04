Preds Reassign Olivier to Milwaukee
December 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee (AHL).
Olivier played in eight games with the Predators during the first recall of his career. He tallied his first NHL point with an assist on Colton Sissons game-winning goal on November 23 against St. Louis. The first player born in Mississippi to play in the NHL, Olivier has two goals and five assists and a +4 rating in 17 games with the Admirals this season after posting 12 points (4g-8a) in 54 games during his rookie campaign in Milwaukee.
Olivier and the Admirals return home to Panther Arena on Friday, December 6 when they play host to the Iowa Wild at 7 pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2019
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Kyrou's Hat Trick Leads Rampage Past Wild - San Antonio Rampage
- Game 22 Preview: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wild Stumble in San Antonio with 5-1 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Marlies in Rochester for Midweek Meeting with the Americans - Toronto Marlies
- BSens in the Community - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Reassigns Chlapik to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Canucks Reassign David Pope from Kalamazoo to Utica - Utica Comets
- Flames Assign Austin Czarnik on Conditioning Stint - Stockton Heat
- Binghamton Devils Hosting Annual CHOW Food Drive Until December 13 - Binghamton Devils
- Preds Reassign Olivier to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Flyers Recall F Mikhail Vorobyev - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Host Reign in Midweek Clash - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 vs. Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Luukkonen Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Rochester Americans
- Starting December Right - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Doubled-Up by Roadrunners, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Rockford Hold off Moose, 4-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Texas Soars Past Milwaukee with 5-1 Victory - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.