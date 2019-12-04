Preds Reassign Olivier to Milwaukee

December 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Mathieu Olivier to Milwaukee (AHL).

Olivier played in eight games with the Predators during the first recall of his career. He tallied his first NHL point with an assist on Colton Sissons game-winning goal on November 23 against St. Louis. The first player born in Mississippi to play in the NHL, Olivier has two goals and five assists and a +4 rating in 17 games with the Admirals this season after posting 12 points (4g-8a) in 54 games during his rookie campaign in Milwaukee.

Olivier and the Admirals return home to Panther Arena on Friday, December 6 when they play host to the Iowa Wild at 7 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.