Flames Assign Austin Czarnik on Conditioning Stint
December 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have assigned forward Austin Czarnik to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint.
