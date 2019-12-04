Heat Host Reign in Midweek Clash

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Wednesday, December 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton area can also hear the game on Fox Sports radio 1280.

TODAY

The Stockton Heat return from a season-long, five-game road trip with a Wednesday night tilt, the team's first home game since Saturday, Nov. 16 - a 3-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda. Stockton enters the game on a torrid stretch, winners of five of its last six contests including the first meeting with the Reign this season - an 8-5 victory last Wednesday in Ontario.

In the last game between the clubs, Stockton used five goals in the first period, the most in any frame this season, to build an 8-1 advantage in the third until a late push from the Reign on the club's home ice. Fifteen players registered a point for Stockton in the game.

RECAPPING THE ROAD TRIP

Stockton is riding a hot streak into Wednesday's game against the Reign, winners of five of the last six and points in seven of the last 10 games. The Heat won four of five games on the season-long road trip, outscoring opponents 23-18 along the way. While racking up wins, Stockton has held pace with first place Tucson while building on the cushion from Bakersfield and Colorado, who are currently tied for third in the Pacific.

SPECIAL TEAMS EDGE

Stockton enters the game as the lone team in the AHL in the top five on both the power play and penalty kill, coming into Wednesday's contest clicking at 26.8-percent on the man-advantage while killing opponents' power plays at an 87.1-percent clip. Ontario, meanwhile, comes into the showdown at 11.4-percent on the power play and 80.9-percent on the kill. In the teams' last meeting, the Heat scored on their lone power play opportunity while limiting Ontario to just 1-for-6 on the man-advantage.

LIKE FINE QUINE

Veteran forward Alan Quine has put together an impressive run so far this season in Stockton, registering at least a point in seven of his last eight games with the Flames' AHL affiliate. In that span, Quine has totaled two goals and 10 assists, most recently with a three-assist night Saturday at Colorado.

RETURN OF TUULOLA

Rookie forward Eetu Tuulola has returned from injury in style, scoring a goal and registering a pair of assists over a three-game point streak. The Finnish forward is currently tied among Heat rookies in scoring, entering Wednesday's tilt in a stalemate with Luke Philp.

PHILP-ING THE NET

Philp's nine points have all come over the last eight games, the freshman forward showing a flair for the dramatic with two game-winners and a game-tying goal in his six markers. Most recently, Philp netted a pair of goals, including the game-clincher, in Stockton's dramatic overtime win Saturday at Colorado.

