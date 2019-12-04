BSens in the Community

ALL-IN PROGRAM

'All In' is a minor hockey partnership program that encourages and facilitates on and off ice development for youth in our community. The 2019-20 All-in team is the Quinte West Hawks Peewee AE team. The Sens players and staff welcomed the Hawks this past week at a dinner and meet-and-greet. They have begun joining the team's on and off-ice sessions this week as well.

SCHOOL VISITS

Belleville Senators continue to visit local schools to meet and greet with local students and teach them about leadership and teamwork.

Upcoming school visits include:

- December 5: Park Dale PS, Foxboro PS

- December 11: Queen Elizabeth PS, Prince Charles PS

COACHES CLINICS

Senators' Coaching Staff have partnered with both Belleville and Quinte West's Minor Hockey Associations to run coaching clinics every Monday from 5:30-6:30pm. With different staff members running each session, minor coaches learn techniques from pro coaches who specialize in various aspects of the game.

HOSPITAL VISITS

The Belleville Senators will once again be visiting local hospitals this holiday season to spread holiday cheer and to visit with those who cannot make it out to our games. This season, the Sens will be visiting Belleville General Hospital and Trenton Memorial Hospital on the afternoon of Thursday, December 12.

GROW WITH THE PROS

On December 4, the Belleville Senators are taking part in the Professional Hockey Players Association's Go With The Pros program, working with the Quinte Red Devils Peewee AAA team. Joseph Labate, Cole Cassels, and Andrew Sturtz will be guest coaches for the program. Photo below taken in February 2019 when Belleville's PHPA Representative Joseph Labate joined the Belleville Bearcats Atom AA team.

UPCOMING EVENTS

FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION AND TEDDY BEAR TOSS

DECEMBER 7, 2019 VS CLEVELAND MONSTERS

We are excited to be hosting our First Responder Appreciation Night this Saturday, with proceeds from our 50/50 going to Wounded Warriors Canada. We will also be hosting our annual Teddy Bear Toss, with donations going to the Kinsmen Club of Trenton's Toy Drive.

We are hosting our Food Drive Night presented by Rosebush Energies on December 13, with all donations going to Belleville's Gleaners Food Bank. On top of this, our players will be out at Gleaners on December 11 and December 16, helping Gleaners employees and volunteers to sort food donations.

