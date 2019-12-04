BSens in the Community
December 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
ALL-IN PROGRAM
'All In' is a minor hockey partnership program that encourages and facilitates on and off ice development for youth in our community. The 2019-20 All-in team is the Quinte West Hawks Peewee AE team. The Sens players and staff welcomed the Hawks this past week at a dinner and meet-and-greet. They have begun joining the team's on and off-ice sessions this week as well.
SCHOOL VISITS
Belleville Senators continue to visit local schools to meet and greet with local students and teach them about leadership and teamwork.
Upcoming school visits include:
- December 5: Park Dale PS, Foxboro PS
- December 11: Queen Elizabeth PS, Prince Charles PS
COACHES CLINICS
Senators' Coaching Staff have partnered with both Belleville and Quinte West's Minor Hockey Associations to run coaching clinics every Monday from 5:30-6:30pm. With different staff members running each session, minor coaches learn techniques from pro coaches who specialize in various aspects of the game.
HOSPITAL VISITS
The Belleville Senators will once again be visiting local hospitals this holiday season to spread holiday cheer and to visit with those who cannot make it out to our games. This season, the Sens will be visiting Belleville General Hospital and Trenton Memorial Hospital on the afternoon of Thursday, December 12.
GROW WITH THE PROS
On December 4, the Belleville Senators are taking part in the Professional Hockey Players Association's Go With The Pros program, working with the Quinte Red Devils Peewee AAA team. Joseph Labate, Cole Cassels, and Andrew Sturtz will be guest coaches for the program. Photo below taken in February 2019 when Belleville's PHPA Representative Joseph Labate joined the Belleville Bearcats Atom AA team.
UPCOMING EVENTS
FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION AND TEDDY BEAR TOSS
DECEMBER 7, 2019 VS CLEVELAND MONSTERS
We are excited to be hosting our First Responder Appreciation Night this Saturday, with proceeds from our 50/50 going to Wounded Warriors Canada. We will also be hosting our annual Teddy Bear Toss, with donations going to the Kinsmen Club of Trenton's Toy Drive.
We are hosting our Food Drive Night presented by Rosebush Energies on December 13, with all donations going to Belleville's Gleaners Food Bank. On top of this, our players will be out at Gleaners on December 11 and December 16, helping Gleaners employees and volunteers to sort food donations.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2019
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Kyrou's Hat Trick Leads Rampage Past Wild - San Antonio Rampage
- Game 22 Preview: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wild Stumble in San Antonio with 5-1 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Marlies in Rochester for Midweek Meeting with the Americans - Toronto Marlies
- BSens in the Community - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Reassigns Chlapik to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Canucks Reassign David Pope from Kalamazoo to Utica - Utica Comets
- Flames Assign Austin Czarnik on Conditioning Stint - Stockton Heat
- Binghamton Devils Hosting Annual CHOW Food Drive Until December 13 - Binghamton Devils
- Preds Reassign Olivier to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Flyers Recall F Mikhail Vorobyev - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Host Reign in Midweek Clash - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 vs. Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Luukkonen Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Rochester Americans
- Starting December Right - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Doubled-Up by Roadrunners, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Rockford Hold off Moose, 4-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Texas Soars Past Milwaukee with 5-1 Victory - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- BSens in the Community
- Ottawa Reassigns Chlapik to Belleville
- After First AHL Win, Daccord Seeking More
- Sens Recall Bourque, Reassign Beauchemin
- Sens Release Parisi from PTO