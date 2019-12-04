Game 22 Preview: Colorado at Tucson

Game #22 - Colorado (10-9-1-0) at Tucson (16-5-0-0)

7 PM MST, Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ

Referees: Conor O'Donnell (#41), Troy Paterson (#29)

Linesmen: Jonathan Deschamps (#84), Eric McDonald (#24)

Following Tuesday night's doubling up of the Colorado Eagles in their first meeting of the season, the Roadrunners look to make it six straight wins on home ice for the first time in franchise history this evening.

Armed with 31 goals over their last six games, the offense will look to come to play once again before the Roadrunners go airborne for an 11-day, four-game trip with games against Iowa, San Antonio and Texas following tonight's contest at Tucson Arena.

Three Things

1) As quickly touched on above, the team's ability to score has grown exponentially on the radar of those close to the team as well as those around the league. With 82 goals in 21 games, the Roadrunners count ranks second in the entire American Hockey League only behind Milwaukee, whose 84 goals for have come in three more games than that of Tucson's.

2) Totaling 12 points in his last eight games, Hudson Fasching has flipped the switch after a self-admitted slow start to the season on the stat sheet. Coincidentally, or not so much so, the point production started coming after Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, when Fasching had one of his front two teeth knocked out in a freak accident during practice. In good spirits about it now, Fasching has declared he'll make the trade for his current production anytime.

3) What a workout last night for Ivan Prosvetov in net. 46 stops, the second most in a single game in Roadrunners history, only furthered his excellent start to his pro career. With that being said, it's likely to be Adin Hill in net for the Roadrunners this evening as the two goaltenders have now alternated four-straight starts. The fourth-year Roadrunner will look to bounce back from the team's 6-2 loss Saturday in San Diego, which he was in net for.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Tyler Steenbergen on the plan for tonight as the Roadrunners go for the two-game midweek sweep against Colorado...

"We want to check a little bit more and we want to tighten up our defensive zone coverage. Those were two things that let us slip away a little bit and let them back into the game. If we fix those things, we'll be fine."

Roadrunners forward Tyler Steenbergen on the wild second period and how they closed out last night's game in the third period...

"It's not the way we want to play. Sure we traded goals but we went into the third with a lead and that's what we wanted. Building off of that, we just want to play a full 60-minutes tonight."

Roadrunners forward Tyler Steenbergen on the 49 shots that Colorado took last night...

"Giving up 49 shots isn't the best thing in the world. They weren't great, high-quality chances and we didn't allow too many odd-man rushes, so if we keep those limited, tonight we will be good."

Number to Know

71. Entering last night with six goals, Jon Martin moved way up in the lineup and skated on the first line to start alongside Michael Bunting and Lane Pederson. Albeit also playing time with Hudson Fasching, it's worth keeping a closer eye on Martin and how he takes advantage of the newfound opportunity, should it carry over into tonight.

We're Doing It Live

