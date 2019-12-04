Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch
December 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Cory Conacher to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Conacher, 29, has skated in three games with the Lightning this season, posting one assist and two penalty minutes. He's appeared in 192 career NHL games, registering 28 goals and 75 points to go along with 116 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has also appeared in 18 games with the Crunch in 2019-20, recording six goals and 13 points to go along with 19 penalty minutes. The Burlington, Ontario native ranks fourth on Syracuse for both goals and points.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2019
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Kyrou's Hat Trick Leads Rampage Past Wild - San Antonio Rampage
- Game 22 Preview: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wild Stumble in San Antonio with 5-1 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Marlies in Rochester for Midweek Meeting with the Americans - Toronto Marlies
- BSens in the Community - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Reassigns Chlapik to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Canucks Reassign David Pope from Kalamazoo to Utica - Utica Comets
- Flames Assign Austin Czarnik on Conditioning Stint - Stockton Heat
- Binghamton Devils Hosting Annual CHOW Food Drive Until December 13 - Binghamton Devils
- Preds Reassign Olivier to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Flyers Recall F Mikhail Vorobyev - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Heat Host Reign in Midweek Clash - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 vs. Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Luukkonen Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Rochester Americans
- Starting December Right - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Doubled-Up by Roadrunners, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Rockford Hold off Moose, 4-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Texas Soars Past Milwaukee with 5-1 Victory - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.