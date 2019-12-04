Binghamton Devils Hosting Annual CHOW Food Drive Until December 13
December 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils today announced they will be holding their annual food drive starting today, December 4, and running until Friday, December 13, benefitting CHOW.
Fans can bring in four or more non-perishable food items starting today and receive a free ticket (one ticket and donation per person) to the following games:
Saturday, December 14 vs. Utica
Wednesday, December 18 vs. Rochester
Donations will be accepted during normal business (Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.) at the Binghamton Devils front office on the third floor of the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Devils are back home Saturday, December 14 for Teddy Bear Toss against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. Get a ticket and bring teddy bears to throw on the ice when the Devils score their first goal. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
