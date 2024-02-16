Texas Scores Late to Deny Iowa's Comeback

February 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, hung on to prevail with a 6-4 victory over the Iowa Wild on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Following a scoreless opening period, Kyle McDonald put the Stars on top first 34 seconds into the middle frame by beating Jesper Wallstedt with a shot from the slot for his team-leading ninth power-play goal of the season. Mavrik Bourque extended the Stars' lead to 2-0 at 8:10 when he fired in a one-timer from Curtis McKenzie, who intercepted a breakout pass from an Iowa defender. Then at 9:24, Derrick Pouliot made it 3-0 by redirecting an already-bouncing puck past Wallstedt. Steven Fogarty gave the Wild their first goal at 17:18 to cut the deficit to 3-1 after he jammed a shot past Matt Murray near the left post.

The third period saw Iowa's Sammy Walker chip a shot over Murray's left shoulder and into the top-right corner at 6:03 to cut Texas' lead to 3-2. However, Texas' Matej Blumel scored through Wallstedt's legs to make it 4-2 Stars at 8:39 after he collected a loose puck at center ice off a blocked shot by Fredrik Karlstrom for a breakaway. Iowa shaved the Stars' lead back to one with 6:27 remaining in regulation when Adam Beckman tapped in a pass from Fogarty on a power play. Beckman then tied the game 4-4 at 4:24 by winning a face-off ahead to himself before chipping a shot past Murray. Pouliot answered 24 seconds later to score the Stars' game-winning goal by cleaning up a rebound for his second goal of the night, which made it 5-4 Stars with 4:00 left on the clock. Karlstrom locked in the 6-4 victory for the Stars with less than a minute remaining by potting an empty-net goal.

Picking up the win in goal for the Stars, Murray improved to 11-9-2 on the season after making 33 saves on 37 shots in the contest. For the Wild, Wallstedt fell to 14-12-0 after allowing five goals on 29 of the shots sent his way.

The Stars take on the Wild again to close out the two-game series on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. back at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.