Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars
February 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (17-25-1-2; 37 pts.) at Texas Stars (22-17-3-2; 49 pts.)
The Iowa Wild head to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to take on the Texas Stars in the first game of a weekend set on Friday at 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 28-35-8-3 (13-21-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-14-5-1 at Texas)
LAST TIME: Texas defeated Iowa 7-4 in the second game of a weekday set on Jan. 24 at Wells Fargo Arena... Adam Beckman scored twice for the Wild while Kevin Conley and Gavin Hain each added goals... Texas scored four times in the first period
2022-23: Iowa went 2-3-2-1 against Texas in 2022-23... The Wild earned points in each of the final four meetings... Nic Petan led Iowa with eight points (4-4=8) in six games... Sammy Walker led Wild skaters with five goals against the Stars... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-1-1 against Texas with a 2.49 GAA
TEAM NOTES
GOING STREAKING: Iowa has won three consecutive games for the third time this season... The last time the Wild won three games in a row came from Dec. 1 - 5... Jesper Wallstedt started all three games in each of the team's win streaks...
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Iowa is 4-2-0-1 this season in Friday road matchups... The Wild started 4-1-0-0 on the road on Fridays before a Jan. 12 shootout loss to San Diego and a regulation loss to Henderson on Feb. 2
SCORING IN THE SECOND: Iowa scored three goals in the first period for the first time this season on Saturday... The Wild had previously been held scoreless in the first period in four consecutive games... Iowa has scored three goals in a period seven other times this season, three times in a second period and four times in the third
BY THE NUMBERS
Jesper Wallstedt has won three consecutive starts for the third time this season
Wallstedt's season-long win streak spanned four starts from Nov. 2 - 11
Sammy Walker recorded his fourth career three-point performance (2-1=3) in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against Tucson
Iowa recalled forward Louis Boudon on Friday, who leads the Iowa Heartlanders in points (11-19=30)
Boudon's 11 goals rank third on the Heartlanders while his 19 assists rank tied for the team lead
SEASON SERIES
Adam Beckman leads Iowa with four goals against Texas this season
Both Greg Meireles (1-3=4) and Nic Petan (0-4=4) also have four points against the Stars
Matthew Murray is 1-2-0 against Iowa despite allowing just six goals and maintaining a 0.934 SV% across three contests
The Stars have converted on 4-of-9 power plays
Neither team has taken more than four minors in a single game
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2024
- Wolf Pack Conclude Season-Long Homestand with Visit from Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Friday Night Bout Features Hogs and Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Forward Matt Rempe from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Add Addamo and Èajkoviè for Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Providence for the Final Time this Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Shut Out By Firebirds, 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Driedger Stymies San Jose for Second Straight Shutout - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.