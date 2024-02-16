Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars

Iowa Wild (17-25-1-2; 37 pts.) at Texas Stars (22-17-3-2; 49 pts.)

The Iowa Wild head to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to take on the Texas Stars in the first game of a weekend set on Friday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 28-35-8-3 (13-21-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-14-5-1 at Texas)

LAST TIME: Texas defeated Iowa 7-4 in the second game of a weekday set on Jan. 24 at Wells Fargo Arena... Adam Beckman scored twice for the Wild while Kevin Conley and Gavin Hain each added goals... Texas scored four times in the first period

2022-23: Iowa went 2-3-2-1 against Texas in 2022-23... The Wild earned points in each of the final four meetings... Nic Petan led Iowa with eight points (4-4=8) in six games... Sammy Walker led Wild skaters with five goals against the Stars... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-1-1 against Texas with a 2.49 GAA

TEAM NOTES

GOING STREAKING: Iowa has won three consecutive games for the third time this season... The last time the Wild won three games in a row came from Dec. 1 - 5... Jesper Wallstedt started all three games in each of the team's win streaks...

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Iowa is 4-2-0-1 this season in Friday road matchups... The Wild started 4-1-0-0 on the road on Fridays before a Jan. 12 shootout loss to San Diego and a regulation loss to Henderson on Feb. 2

SCORING IN THE SECOND: Iowa scored three goals in the first period for the first time this season on Saturday... The Wild had previously been held scoreless in the first period in four consecutive games... Iowa has scored three goals in a period seven other times this season, three times in a second period and four times in the third

BY THE NUMBERS

Jesper Wallstedt has won three consecutive starts for the third time this season

Wallstedt's season-long win streak spanned four starts from Nov. 2 - 11

Sammy Walker recorded his fourth career three-point performance (2-1=3) in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against Tucson

Iowa recalled forward Louis Boudon on Friday, who leads the Iowa Heartlanders in points (11-19=30)

Boudon's 11 goals rank third on the Heartlanders while his 19 assists rank tied for the team lead

SEASON SERIES

Adam Beckman leads Iowa with four goals against Texas this season

Both Greg Meireles (1-3=4) and Nic Petan (0-4=4) also have four points against the Stars

Matthew Murray is 1-2-0 against Iowa despite allowing just six goals and maintaining a 0.934 SV% across three contests

The Stars have converted on 4-of-9 power plays

Neither team has taken more than four minors in a single game

