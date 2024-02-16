Fix-Wolansky's Penalty Shot Brings Monsters 4-3 OT Win Over Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 28-15-2-1 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

David Jiricek opened the scoring on the power play at 5:33 of the first period assisted by Marcus Bjork and Trey Fix-Wolansky, but the Griffins responded with a goal from Elmer Soderblom at 7:45 leaving the game tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Fix-Wolansky added a marker at 3:19 of the middle frame with helpers from Justin Pearson and Owen Sillinger putting Cleveland ahead. Tyler Angle recorded a tally at 4:40 off feeds from Hunter McKown and Bjork, but Jonatan Berggren grabbed a goal for Grand Rapids at 15:12 sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 3-2. The Griffins worked quickly with a marker from Joel L'Esperance just 12 seconds in the third period but both goaltenders stood tall to force overtime. Fix-Wolansky converted on a penalty shot at 1:27 of the extra frame securing the 4-3 win for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 33 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa stopped 23 shots in defeat.

The Monsters continue their road trip to visit the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, February 17, at 8:00 p.m. at All State Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image003.png@01DA6125.7E83C4E0]Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 2 0 1 - 4 GR 1 1 1 0 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 1/4 4/4 19 min / 8 inf GR 36 0/4 3/4 19 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 33 3 21-9-2 GR Cossa OT 23 4 10-7-5 Cleveland Record: 28-15-2-1, 1st North Division Grand Rapids Record: 21-15-5-3, 2nd Central Division

