Fix-Wolansky's Penalty Shot Brings Monsters 4-3 OT Win Over Griffins
February 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 28-15-2-1 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
David Jiricek opened the scoring on the power play at 5:33 of the first period assisted by Marcus Bjork and Trey Fix-Wolansky, but the Griffins responded with a goal from Elmer Soderblom at 7:45 leaving the game tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Fix-Wolansky added a marker at 3:19 of the middle frame with helpers from Justin Pearson and Owen Sillinger putting Cleveland ahead. Tyler Angle recorded a tally at 4:40 off feeds from Hunter McKown and Bjork, but Jonatan Berggren grabbed a goal for Grand Rapids at 15:12 sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 3-2. The Griffins worked quickly with a marker from Joel L'Esperance just 12 seconds in the third period but both goaltenders stood tall to force overtime. Fix-Wolansky converted on a penalty shot at 1:27 of the extra frame securing the 4-3 win for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 33 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa stopped 23 shots in defeat.
The Monsters continue their road trip to visit the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, February 17, at 8:00 p.m. at All State Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image003.png@01DA6125.7E83C4E0]Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 2 0 1 - 4 GR 1 1 1 0 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 1/4 4/4 19 min / 8 inf GR 36 0/4 3/4 19 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 33 3 21-9-2 GR Cossa OT 23 4 10-7-5 Cleveland Record: 28-15-2-1, 1st North Division Grand Rapids Record: 21-15-5-3, 2nd Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2024
- Fix-Wolansky's Penalty Shot Brings Monsters 4-3 OT Win Over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Fall Short to Islanders in Final Minute - Providence Bruins
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 17 vs Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Transactions --- Wagner Recalled by Avalanche, Eagles Assign Two to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Flames Recall Dryden Hunt - Calgary Wranglers
- Game #46: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Matthew Villalta Recalled by the Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Salminen Reassigned to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Conclude Season-Long Homestand with Visit from Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Friday Night Bout Features Hogs and Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Recall Forward Matt Rempe from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Add Addamo and Èajkoviè for Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Providence for the Final Time this Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Shut Out By Firebirds, 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Driedger Stymies San Jose for Second Straight Shutout - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Fix-Wolansky's Penalty Shot Brings Monsters 4-3 OT Win Over Griffins
- Monsters Secure 3-2 Shootout Win Over Griffins
- Monsters and American Red Cross Host Blood Drive on February 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Checkers
- Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Checkers