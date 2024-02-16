Driedger Stymies San Jose for Second Straight Shutout

The Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda on Thursday night by the final score of 4-0. Chris Driedger stopped all 25 Barracuda shots on goal as the Firebirds have now recorded points in 13 of their last 14 games.

Kole Lind opened the scoring for Coachella Valley, notching his 10th goal of the season at 15:24. Max McCormick fed Lind in front of the net and beat San Jose netminder Magnus Chrona to make it 1-0. Andrew Poturalski earned the secondary assist which him his 400thcareer American Hockey League point.

After a goalless second period, Max McCormick extended the Firebirds lead with his team-leading 20th goal of the season. Andrew Poturalski found the Firebirds' captain alone at the top of the crease with the secondary assist belonging to Kole Lind.

The Firebirds tallied two empty-net, shorthanded goals in the closing minutes of the game. Ryan Winterton and Marian Studenic each hit the vacant cage within 22 seconds of one another to secure a 4-0 lead for Coachella Valley.

With the win, the Firebirds gain two more points and extend their lead in the Pacific Division.

The victory moves Coachella Valley's record to 28-12-4-2 on the year. The Firebirds powerplay finished 0-for-4 and the penalty kill went 2-for-2.

