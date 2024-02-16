Salminen Reassigned to Norfolk
February 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the team reassigned goaltender Oskari Salminen from the Manitoba Moose to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.
Oskari Salminen
Goaltender
Born Sept. 22, 1999 - Kotka, Finland
Height 6.04 - Weight 220 - Catches L
Salminen, 24, has appeared in 11 contests for the Moose this season and posted a record of 4-7-0 alongside a 3.91 goals-against average and .870 save percentage. Over his career with Manitoba, the Kotka, Finland product has put together a mark of 22-20-6 with a 3.24 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and two shutouts. During the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, Salminen owned a 2-2-0 record supported by a 2.25 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.
The Moose return home for a contest against the Milwaukee Admirals at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Feb. 17. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Chaz Lucius mini bobblehead.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
