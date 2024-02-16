Bojangles Game Preview: February 17 vs Springfield

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

Fresh off a couple of favorable results in Cleveland, the Checkers are back in Charlotte and looking to keep those winning ways going against a Springfield team that is battling neck-and-neck with them in the Atlantic Division race.

THE STORYLINES

Finding Offense

The Checkers put an end to a tough stretch of losses by taking down Cleveland in back-to-back tilts last weekend. Both contests saw the Charlotte offense come alive, and that correlation between goals and wins has been apparent for the Checkers thus far. They are 21-1-1-0 this season when potting at least three goals and 2-19-3-0 when falling below that mark.

Springfield has surrendered at least three goals in each of the last four contests.

Between The Pipes

Charlotte's crease has been a bit of a carousel lately, with three different goalies appearing in the last three contests - prior to that the last time two consecutive games saw action from netminders other than Spencer Knight was in late November.

Knight's most recent outing saw him turn in an impressive 26-save win and snap out of a tough stretch in which he had a 1-5-0 record in seven appearances.

Meanwhile in his second AHL action of the year - and first since November - Evan Cormier stood tall and picked up a win in Cleveland behind 32 stops.

Charlotte's netminders will be challenged this weekend by a high-powered Springfield side that has posted six goals in three of its last five games - including in each of the last two contests.

Carlsson Goes Streaking

Lucas Carlsson continues to pour in the production from the blue line, once again emerging as one of the league's top-scoring defenseman. Carlsson has now recorded a point in five consecutive games, matching his own high-water mark from earlier this season.

Sourdif Keeps Scoring

Justin Sourdif picked up a goal and an assist in last Saturday's win over Cleveland, bringing his point total through 35 games to 24 - equal to his 48-game output as a rookie last season.

Sourdif now has seven multi-point outings this season.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Mackie Samoskevich - 3 points in last 2 games

Wilmer Skoog - 11 points in last 13 games

Lucas Carlsson - 5 points in last 5 games

Springfield

Adam Gaudette - 3 points in last 2 games

Hugh McGing - 7 points in last 6 games

Dylan Coghlan - 5 points in last 4 games

