Penguins Add Addamo and Èajkoviè for Weekend

February 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Justin Addamo from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned forward Maxim Èajkoviè to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from Wheeling.

Addamo, 25, has tallied one goal and one assist for two points in nine games with the Penguins this season. Last year, the native of Clermont-Ferrand, France notched five goals in 14 games for Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton.

In his second season as a pro but his first as Wheeling's captain, Addamo has gathered 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 31 games. In 73 career ECHL games, the 6-foot-6 forward has generated 61 points (34G-27A).

Èajkoviè was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Will Butcher on Jan. 25, 2024. Returning from an injury, the Bratislava, Slovakia native made his debut with the Nailers Feb. 6. He played in three games for Wheeling, posting no points.

Prior to the trade, Èajkoviè had put up 12 goals and 18 points in 20 games for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. He also had one goal and two assists for three points in five games with the Iowa Wild.

A third-round pick (89th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019, Èajkoviè has nine points (4G-5A) in 27 career AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch and Iowa.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Feb. 16, against the Rochester Americans. Game time between the Penguins and Amerks is 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.

The Penguins' next home game isn't until Saturday, Feb. 17, when they adopt the moniker of the Pittston Tomatoes for one night only in the latest installment of the Penguins' community series presented by Visit Luzerne County. The Tomatoes will take on the Laval Rocket with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

