Flames Recall Dryden Hunt
February 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Flames have recalled forward Dryden Hunt from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.
In addition, forward Cole Schwindt and goaltender Dustin Wolf have been assigned to the Wranglers and netminder Dan Vladar has been activated from the Injured Reserve.
In 23 games with the Wranglers this season, Hunt has scored seven goals and 22 points. He has played four games with the Flames in 2023-24.
