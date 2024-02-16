Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

February 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Flames have recalled forward Dryden Hunt from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

In addition, forward Cole Schwindt and goaltender Dustin Wolf have been assigned to the Wranglers and netminder Dan Vladar has been activated from the Injured Reserve.

In 23 games with the Wranglers this season, Hunt has scored seven goals and 22 points. He has played four games with the Flames in 2023-24.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.