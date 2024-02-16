Griffins Lengthen Point Streak to 11 Games in Overtime Loss to Cleveland

February 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In their fifth straight game decided outside of regulation, the Grand Rapids Griffins extended their point streak to 11 games but fell to the Cleveland Monsters 4-3 in overtime at Van Andel Arena on Friday.

Grand Rapids' 11-game point streak (7-0-3-1) is the second-longest in the AHL this season and the team's longest since Jan. 19-Feb. 17, 2018 (9-0-0-2). Alongside their overall point streak, the Griffins pushed their home point streak to seven games (4-0-3-0), which is their longest since an eight-game run (5-0-2-1) on home ice from Dec. 4, 2021-Jan. 15, 2022. Jonatan Berggren extended his point streak to four games, which added to his run of 20 points (9-11--20) in his last 16 games. Sebastian Cossa stretched his point streak to six games (4-0-2). The Griffins' overtime loss matched the franchise record for consecutive games tied after the end of regulation at five contests, which last occurred between Jan. 19-20, 2009.

With Cleveland on the first man-advantage opportunity of the contest, David Jiricek scored for the Monsters with a one-timed shot from the left circle, which snuck through Cossa's five-hole at 5:33. Following Cleveland's power-play tally, Grand Rapids found a quick equalizer when Elmer Soderblom chipped the puck past Jet Greaves and into the back of the net from the corner of the crease with 12:15 remaining in the first period.

To open the middle frame, the Monsters pocketed two goals in 1:31. The first tally was batted into the net by Trey Fix-Wolansky from the goal mouth at 3:19 while the second goal resulted from a loose puck being rifled past the goal line, courtesy of Tyler Angle on the doorstep with 15:20 remaining in the second period. The Griffins cut into Cleveland's 2-0 scoring run with a goal of their own, as a shot on goal from the left point by Berggren deflected off a Monster's hand and found twine at 15:12.

Grand Rapids opened the final frame with a game-tying goal, which Joel L'Esperance scored after he tapped a rebound into the net with 19:48 remaining. With roughly a minute remaining, Cossa's pass from behind the net was intercepted and fired at the open net, but the puck was stopped by a diving save by Cossa.

In the extra frame, Fix-Wolansky's breakaway opportunity was denied but resulted in a penalty shot for the Monsters, which was then buried by the Monsters' leading scorer against Grand Rapids to give Cleveland a 4-3 overtime win.

Notes

- Carter Mazur's point streak ended at three games.

- Zach Aston-Reese skated in his 100th contest in the AHL.

- This was the first time in Griffins history that the team lost on a penalty shot in overtime. The only other time they faced a penalty shot in the extra frame was against the Monsters on Nov. 7, 2010.

- Through five contests played against Cleveland this season, Grand Rapids has overcome a third-period deficit and tied the score in four of the games.

Box Score

Cleveland 1 2 0 1 - 4

Grand Rapids 1 1 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Cleveland, Jiricek 4 (Bjork, Fix-Wolansky), 5:33 (PP). 2, Grand Rapids, Soderblom 6 (Hanas, Johansson), 7:45. Penalties-Aston-Reese Gr (tripping), 4:34; Fix-Wolansky Cle (roughing), 9:39; Kasper Gr (roughing), 9:39; Gaudet Cle (roughing), 12:54; Hanas Gr (roughing, roughing), 12:54; Butler Cle (interference), 16:55.

2nd Period-3, Cleveland, Fix-Wolansky 14 (Pearson, Sillinger), 3:19. 4, Cleveland, Angle 5 (McKown, Bjork), 4:40. 5, Grand Rapids, Berggren 16 (Wallinder, L'Esperance), 15:12. Penalties-Ceulemans Cle (diving/embellishment), 7:24; Hanas Gr (tripping), 7:24; Gaudet Cle (high-sticking), 11:14; Hirose Gr (slashing), 11:41; Clayton Cle (fighting), 14:03; Newpower Gr (fighting), 14:03; Aston-Reese Gr (high-sticking), 15:41.

3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, L'Esperance 12 (Aston-Reese, Shine), 0:12. Penalties-McKown Cle (hooking), 10:44; Gaunce Cle (slashing), 16:41.

OT Period-7, Cleveland, Fix-Wolansky 15 1:27 (PS). Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Cleveland 10-11-4-2-27. Grand Rapids 7-14-13-2-36.

Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 1 / 4; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.

Goalies-Cleveland, Greaves 21-9-2 (36 shots-33 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 10-7-5 (27 shots-23 saves).

A-8,658

Three Stars

1. CLE Fix-Wolansky (two goals, assist); 2. CLE Marcus Bjork (two assists); 3. GR L'Esperance (goal, assist)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 21-15-5-3 (50 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 17 at Rockford 8 p.m. EST

Cleveland: 28-15-2-1 (59 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 17 at Chicago 8 p.m. EST

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.