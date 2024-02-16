P-Bruins Fall Short to Islanders in Final Minute

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell short to the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 after giving up a late third period goal on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Marc McLaughlin and Justin Brazeau tallied goals in the third period to help the Bruins come back from a two-goal deficit.

How It Happened

2:38 into the first period, Matthew Maggio danced through two defenders and tucked a breakaway shot through the goaltender on the backhand, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

Crashing the net, Otto Koivula found a rebound and banked the puck back into the empty net, extending the Bridgeport lead to 2-0 with 3:03 remaining in the first period.

Luke Toporowski's slap shot ricocheted out to McLaughlin in the right circle, where he put the rebound into the back of the net, cutting the Islanders' lead to 2-1 with 12:11 to play in the third frame. Joey Abate received a secondary assist.

Brazeau collected the puck in the left corner and walked it out towards the crease, putting a shot off the pads of the goaltender, before collecting his own rebound and backhanding it into the top shelf of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 5:41 left in the third period. Georgii Merkulov and Michael Callahan were credited with the assists.

Cole Bardreau caught a back-door feed at the right post and flipped it into the back of the net with 35 seconds remaining to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead.

Stats

McLaughlin has points in three-straight games.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 28 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, February 18 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 4:05 P.M.

