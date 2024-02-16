Game #46: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign

Game #46: Tucson Roadrunners (28-14-2-1) vs. Ontario Reign (22-18-3-2)

Time Friday, February 16, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #44 Justin Kea, #27 Jackson Kozari

Linespersons: #74 Eric Anderson, #54 Anthony Caruso

The Tucson Roadrunners return to the TCC for the first time in 20 days for a two-game series against their California rival the Ontario Reign. The Roadrunners are coming off of their best Gem Show trip in team history in which they went 3-1-1-0 for seven of a possible 10 points. Tucson is currently in second place in the Pacific Division at 59 points behind Coachella Valley's 62 and looks to stay on the Firebirds' tail in the standings. As for the Reign, they are 2-7-0-1 in their last 10 games, including a winless streak of five; and sit in the seventh and final spot in the Pacific Division playoff race.

Three things:

Goaltender Matthew Villalta was recalled today by the Coyotes for his first NHL call-up meaning that Dylan Wells is now the starter for the Roadrunners. This season, Wells has started eight games, owning a 2.75 goals against average and .907 save percentage. Out of those eight starts, three of them have gone into overtime and five of them have been one-goal games. In one-goal matches, Wells is 3-0-2-0 with a 2.75 goals against and .906 save percentage. His overall record of 4-2-2-0 has given Tucson 10 out of 14 possible points when in net.

Forward Cameron Hebig is coming off a four-point (1 goal, 3 assists) five-game Gem Show trip with his recent goal coming in game-tying fashion on Saturday, February 10, against the Iowa Wild. Hebig is tied with Josh Doan with the most points on the Roadrunners against Ontario (3); coming off a multiple-point first period with a goal and an assist on Saturday, January 27, Tucson's last home game before the road trip. Hebig is also tied with Doan for first on the team in multiple point games (6) and has 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in his last 13 games.

Out of their five games, the Roadrunners and Reign have had four of their matchups conclude in one-goal fashion; including two overtimes. Dating back to Tucson's 5-4 win over Ontario on January 27, the team has played in six-straight games decided by one goal. In the six-game stretch, the Roadrunners are 4-1-1-0 and have a total record of 17-3-1-0 in one-goal games this season.

What's the word?

"Keeping an even head; playing between the whistles and just playing hockey while being smart."

Tucson Forward Travis Barron on the upcoming and potential scrappy series against the Ontario Reign.

Number to Know:

4 - Forward Josh Doan has a chance tonight to take the season-high in consecutive games with a goal at four. He is currently tied with Austin Poganski and John Leonard who have also had three-straight games with a goal this season.

Latest Transactions:

Goaltender Matthew Villalta was recalled to the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) on Friday, February 16.

Goaltender Jared Moe was signed to a PTO by the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) on Friday, February 16 for his second stint with Tucson this season.

Defenseman Lleyton Moore was signed to an AHL contract on Thursday, February 8 and reassigned to Wichita (ECHL) on Monday, February 12.

WE'LL DO IT LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the Tucson Arena. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

