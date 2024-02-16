Jaxson Stauber Makes History with Goalie Goal and Shutout

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Jaxson Stauber became the first-ever AHL goaltender to record a shutout and score a goal in the same game when he led Rockford to a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center on Saturday night. Stauber stopped all 24 Chicago shots for his first professional shutout and scored on a shot with 60 seconds remaining in regulation.

Jaxson's father Robb also scored an AHL goal as a goaltender with the Rochester Americans in 1996. The Staubers are the only father-son goaltending duo to both record goals in the AHL.

Nolan Allan, Colton Dach, and Jackson Cates all scored goals in the victory as well for Rockford. The win was Rockford's third straight, and it gave the Hogs points in six straight games. A grand total of 68 penalty minutes were recorded in the physical contest.

Rockford struck first and took an early 1-0 lead against Chicago to start the contest. As Ethan Del Mastro's centering pass found the low slot through a screen, Allan tapped the puck past Chicago goaltender Adam Scheel into the wide-open net and tallied his third professional goal in an IceHogs sweater (6:43).

After the Wolves were charged with back-to-back penalties for a delay of game minor against Griffin Mendel (11:26) and a hooking call against Max Comtois (12:14), the IceHogs capitalized on the ensuing 5-on-3 power play and extended their lead to 2-0.

Brett Seney angled Cole Guttman's pass from the right point to the crease, and Dach's shot fluttered over Scheel's shoulder and found the back of the net for his second power-play goal of the season (13:05).

Charged with a pair of minors to start the middle frame, the Hogs had to defend a 5-on-3 penalty kill after David Gust was called for interference (3:01) and a cross-checking minor against Filip Roos (3:37). Rockford netminder Jaxson Stauber denied the Wolves' two lone shots on the man advantage.

In the third, Rockford padded their lead with Cates' seventh goal of the year (8:09). From behind the net, Michal Teply tipped a pass from Josh Maniscalco to Cates in front of the crease. Cates tipped the puck past Adam Scheel.

In the final minutes of the game, Chicago pulled Scheel from the net in a last effort to score a goal. Chicago dumped the puck into Rockford's defensive end, and Jaxson Stauber came out of his net to play the puck. Stauber settled the puck behind his net and launched the puck across the length of the ice into the empty net as the final dagger in the game. With that goal, Stauber joined Collin Delia as just the second AHL IceHogs goaltender to score a goal.

Rockford will play the Grand Rapids Griffins tomorrow for the IceHogs' final game of the nine-game homestand. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow.

